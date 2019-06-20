According to a study by Social Changes studio ordered by the portal wPolityce.pl, more than half of Poles support the Polish state’s actions regarding reparations for German crimes during the Second World War.
When asked the question:
Do you support the Polish authorities in their efforts to obtain compensation for the losses suffered by Poland as a result of the German occupation during World War II?
— 25% of the respondents answered „I strongly support”, and 28% answered „I am rather supportive”, which amounts to 53% in total.
The opposite opinion is held by 19% of respondents; 7% of the respondents is “strongly against „, and 12% „unlikely to support” the actions to obtain compensation.
There is no opinion from 28% of respondents.
The distribution of votes taking into account only those with a well-defined opinion on this matter is as follows:
In 1947, in a report published by the War Compensation Office, Polish losses were estimated at 850 billion dollars (48 billion dollars at that time). According to Arkadiusz Mularczyk, the current calculations indicate that the amount may exceed one trillion dollars.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an Internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. The survey, conducted from 7 to 12 June, and involved N=1024.