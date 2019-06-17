One can imagine that PiS and EKR will become the third force co-opted to the governing coalition of the EPP
— said Jacek Saryusz-Wolski in an interview with „DGP”.
The politician, who was the leader of the Warsaw Law and Justice party’s list to the European Parliament, when asked how the forces in the new EP will be distributed, answered:
The communist left will retain its position; the socialists will lose 40-45 seats; the peasants will lose their seats; the liberals will gain ground. The result will be that socialists and peasants will not be able to govern on their own. They will have to co-opt someone on either the left or the right. To the right of the Law and Justice party there will be one right-wing formation rather than two, although that depends on what the brexite party from Great Britain will do
— said the politician.
There is also a question about a potential alliance with Marine Le Pen.
Salvini as a potential partner is OK for you. And Marine Le Pen?
— asked the journalist Grzegorz Osiecki.
No — said the politician shortly.
Why not?
— asked Osiecki.
Because not
— said Saryusz-Wolski.
Tłum. K.J.