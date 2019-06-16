wPolityce.pl: What are the most important conclusions you can draw after the elections to the European Parliament?
Prof. Mieczysław Ryba: The elections were conducted in the dimension of a political game. Everything was programmed for the autumn parliamentary elections. Due to the way the campaign was conducted and the raising of ideological issues, the elections were a plebiscite for or against the moral revolution. It was also a vote for or against the indoctrination of LGBT ideology. It was extremely important from the point of view of the future of Poland. Let us recall campaign moments like the lecture given by Tusk and Jażdżewski. Sekielskis’ film and especially the way it was used. LGBT demonstrations with anti-religious and iconoclastic message.
Or even satanic, which was particularly visible during the Saturday’s Equality March in Gdańsk, attended by President Aleksandra Dulkiewicz.
It can be called that. If we sum up all this with a gigantic attack on the clergy and the involvement of Timmermans, then, as I have already pointed out, these elections were a plebiscite for or against the cultural revolution. This is a much longer-term and more important dimension than the fact that the right wing has won exceptionally well. This massive mobilisation of the right-wing electorate would not have been possible without the ideological attack that was designed during the electoral campaign. The second thing is the enormous weakness of the opposition.
What is its greatest weakness?
The opposition was united only under the banner of a sinister ideology. In a positive sense, the opposition has nothing but anti-PiS. The Law and Justice party, with its huge economic achievements, had to win these elections. It was simply destined to win. In addition, the right-wing electorate was mobilised as a result of an ideological attack. The victory of the Law and Justice party was unexpected for the total opposition camp. It was thought that the local government elections, which looked differently, would be reflected in the elections to the European Parliament. Everything that Law and Justice had done for four years was used.
