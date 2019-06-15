After a joint conference with Donald Trump, President Andrzej Duda answered questions from Polish journalists who were in Washington.
The President of the Republic of Poland spoke, among other things, about the issue of sharing the costs of the presence of new American soldiers in Poland.
The division of costs is less natural. We will only bear the costs of infrastructure. We are talking about building infrastructure. It is about what will be built. This is something that cannot be taken away from Poland. - he said.
The entire military infrastructure, soldiers, equipment, tanks and armoured transporters will be brought by the U.S. Army
— he added.
He assured that he was not afraid of Russia’s reaction.
I do not expect a special report from Moscow, because it is still arming the Kaliningrad District. What is happening on our part is basically the answer to what is happening there
— he said.
Asked whether he is afraid that the Congress will reject the terms of the Polish-American agreement, he answered:
I firmly believe that all members of the Congress are guided by the interest of the USA, and there is no doubt that it is in the interest of the USA that there should be peace in Europe.
Tłum. K.J.