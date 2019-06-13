Increase in the permanent presence of US troops in Poland by about a thousand soldiers, purchase of the 32 F-35 fighters, the announcement that Poland will have its visas abolished within 90 days and the increase in the amount of gas purchased from the USA - these are the main effects of President Duda’s visit to Washington.
On Wednesday, Polish and US presidents Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump signed the Declaration on Defence Cooperation regarding the presence of US military forces on Polish territory. According to the document, the United States plans to increase its current military presence in Poland; this permanent presence will increase in the near future by about a thousand additional soldiers and will be focused on providing additional defence and deterrence capabilities in Poland.
According to Andrzej Duda, the document signed on Wednesday is a breakthrough, „as if it takes us to a different era”. Donald Trump said that the Polish-American declaration clearly states that Poland and the US are not only linked by a strategic partnership, but also by common values, goals and a strong friendship.
Moreover, during Wednesday’s meeting, Poland declared its readiness to purchase 32 fifth generation multi-purpose fighter planes F-35. According to the American President, the F-35 is one of the „greatest fighter planes in the world”.
The American President also expressed his hope that Poland would join the visa-free travel programme very soon.
Perhaps this will happen within the next 90 days; we want Poland to belong to this elite group
— he said. Asked if he would be able to announce this decision during his September visit to Poland, the President of the United States said it was a „great idea”.
