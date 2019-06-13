According to a survey by Social Changes studio ordered by television wPolsce.pl, more than half of Poles are convinced that Law and Justice will rule after the autumn elections.
Only 11% of respondents answering the question:
„Who do you think will rule in Poland after the autumn parliamentary elections?”
— pointed out Civic Platform.
„Someone else” was answered by 6% of respondents, and 27% had no opinion on this matter.
The distribution of votes among people with a well-defined opinion on the matter is as follows:
The results indicate a significant increase in the social belief that the right-wing will rule for the next four years.
A similar survey by the Social Changes studio, conducted before the European elections, also indicated that Poles see PiS as a definite favourite, but it was significantly lower: it was 43 percent.
At that time, the opposition also got a higher score- 23%.
The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of the place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1034 took part in the survey, which was carried out between 31 May and 5 June 2019.
Tłum. K.J.