Under the slogan „Do not allow the demoralizing sex education in Warsaw schools” the XIV March for Life and Family walked through the streets of the capital city on Sunday. According to its organizers from the Center for Life and Family about 20 thousand people took part in this event.
The March was preceded by a mass celebrated in the Warsaw Basilica of the Holy Cross, presided over by Fr Piotr Rutkowski. In his homily he recalled the words of St. John Paul II, who said during his fourth pilgrimage to Poland:
„A nation that kills its children is a nation without a future (…) That is why it is so important to build a culture of life.
Before the March, the vice-president of the Centre for Life and Family, Kazimierz Przeszowski, informed that such Marches take place in 130 Polish cities and 200 thousand people participate in them. He added that they are devoted to the problem of sexual education, which threatens the proper development of children and youth and undermines the parental priority of parents.
In her speech at the end of the March in front of the City Hall of Warsaw, Prof. Judith A. Reisman (American researcher in the field of sex education and media) said that „this country belongs to people and as then, 40 years ago, you won against communism, so now you must win with an assassination attempt on your family”, adding that „communism and gender are the same ideology”.
Children belong to their parents, not to the people in this building.
- emphasized Prof. Reisman, awarded with thunderous applause.
The participants of the March carried the banners with, among others, such inscriptions as: „Stop sexual demoralization”, „Let’s save our children”.
GDAŃSK
KOŁOBRZEG
OLSZTYN
KATOWICE
A także Lubin, Rybnik, Płock, Przasnysz, Kielce, Łódź, Słupsk, Zielona Góra, Sandomierz i wiele innych miast…
Tłum. K.J.