The parliamentary elections will determine the future of our homeland and the future of good change; therefore, I ask the Poles to go to the polls in even greater numbers in autumn and cast even more votes for the Law and Justice party
— wrote Jarosław Kaczyński, the president of the Law and Justice party, in a letter to the Poles.
In a letter published on Law and Justice Twitter on Thursday, Kaczyński thanked voters for their support of his party in the elections to the European Parliament and for the votes cast for Law and Justice candidates.
We are very grateful to you for the trust you have placed in us. Thanks to you, to all those who have appreciated our credibility, we have achieved this valuable electoral success
— emphasized Kaczynski.
At the same time, the President of the Law and Justice party pointed out that after important elections to the European Parliament, we are now facing autumn elections to the Sejm and Senate.
It is in these elections that the future of our homeland and the future of good change will be decided
— wrote Kaczyński.
As he pointed out, in order to continue the „good change” and expand it, the Law and Justice party must obtain an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections, i.e. more than half of the seats in the Parliament.
This is a key issue for the prosperity of our homeland
— said the leader of the Law and Justice party.
Therefore, I would like to ask you today to go to the polls in even greater numbers in autumn and cast even more votes for the Law and Justice party, as well as to support our candidates even more strongly during the election campaign
— said Kaczyński.
He also assured that Law and Justice politicians will „work even harder for Poland; work even harder to increase the quality and standard of living of all Poles”.
At the end of the letter, Kaczyński wished the Poles health, happiness and all prosperity.
Please accept my warmest greetings and deepest respect
— stressed the president of the Law and Justice party.
In the elections to the European Parliament, the Law and Justice party won 45.38% of the votes, the European Coalition 38.47%, the Spring 6.06%. The Law and Justice party won 27 seats, the European Coalition 22, and the Spring 3. The turnout in the Euroelections was 45.68%.