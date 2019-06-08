The reports coming from Gdańsk about the vision of the future of the Polish state coming from the opposition are terrifying. I would like to believe that this is just a frantic reaction to yet another electoral defeat, but the plan seems too precise and too cynically thought out to be neglected.
Signed by the most important local government officials, supported by the leaders of the opposition, a plan of decentralization, is in fact an offer to split Poland into a principality independent of Warsaw.
What would be left of Poland if all this were implemented? The signboard (with time probably changed into neighbouring eagles), a defenceless, lacking in will state, incapable of acting in a crisis situation, without the strength to resist the successive spheres of influence. And citizens deprived of electoral power, no longer sovereign - because a country in this part of Europe, once partitioned, disintegrated and dismembered, can never be glued together peacefully again.
If this were to come into effect, we would live in duchies (districts) ruled by cliques, with its own police, media, offices, taxes, education, having all the public assets at its disposal. These circles would also have the right of veto on the central level.
The level of power of the central government, which is already low, would be reduced by 90 percent.
The situation is extremely serious. Someone is trying to introduce into our public debate extremely harmful, Targowica-like plans for the next partition of the Polish state. Anyone who realises what our geopolitical position means, how great are the forces pressing on us from both sides (for centuries), how strong are the imperial ambitions of the state centres in the East and in the West, and yet proposes „decentralization”, dismantling the already not so strong Republic of Poland, commits a grave sin against the nation.
I would like to stress that it is not even a matter of winning under these banners right now. It is about bringing this deadly virus into our public debate on an equal footing. It must therefore straight away, immediately and unequivocally rejected.