According to a survey by Social Changes studio requested by wPolityce.pl, most Poles have a good opinion about the priests they meet in their everyday lives. To a question:
How do you generally rate the priests you meet most often?
- in total, 40% of the respondents answered „positively”, 6% – “definitely positively” and 34% – “rather positively”.
A total of 24% of respondents answered „definitely negatively” and „rather negatively”.
19% had no opinion.
Interestingly, as many as 17% of respondents said that they „do not meet priests at all”.
The distribution of summed up negative and positive opinions is as follows:
It is worth noting that the survey was carried out in the days of a very intensive media campaign aimed at the Church and priests.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of the place of residence) sample of Poles. In the survey conducted on 24-29 May 2019 participated N=1040.
Tłum. K.J.