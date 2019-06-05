The new ministers are worthy successors of the previous ones who are leaving in the face of success in the European elections
— stressed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday.
It will be a „continuation team”
— he added.
On Tuesday President Andrzej Duda appointed new ministers to replace those who had been elected as MEPs in the May elections.
The Chairman of the Permanent Committee of the Council of Ministers, Jacek Sasin, became Deputy Prime Minister; Elżbieta Witek became the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration in place of Joachim Brudziński; Bożena Borys-Szopa took over the department of family, work and social policy, replacing Elżbieta Rafalska. Dariusz Piontkowski became Minister of Education, replacing Anna Zalewska.
The head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister Michał Dworczyk and the former Deputy Minister of Justice Michał Woś were appointed to the positions of ministers - members of the Council of Ministers.
The Minister of Finance, Teresa Czerwińska, who was replaced by Marian Banaś, also left the government.
Piotr Mueller - the former Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education - became a spokesman for the government.
The new composition of the Council of Ministers was described by the head of government in Polsat News as a „professional dream team”.
Tłum. K.J.