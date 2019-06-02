The ceremony of awarding election certificates to the Members of the European Parliament for the term of office 2019–2024 was held in the Sejm. The event was also attended by the Marshal of the Sejm Marek Kuchciński, Vice-Marshals of the Sejm: Ryszard Terlecki and Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, as well as the President of the Constitutional Tribunal Julia Przyłębska and the First President of the Supreme Court Małgorzata Gersdorf.
After the official ceremony, an artistic performance took place, during which the works of Stanisław Moniuszko performed by Małgorzata Pańko–Edera i Anna Marchwińska from the National Philharmonic were listened to. 2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Stanisław Moniuszko, an eminent composer, conductor and creator of the Polish National Opera.
Elections to the European Parliament took place on 26 May this year. After the announcement of the results, the Prime Minister stressed that it was „a historic result in the elections to the European Parliament. The fifth victory in a row is the best proof that Poles want good change not only in Poland, but also in Europe”.
