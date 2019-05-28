This turnout is a new quality and proof of the strengthening of Polish democracy. I would like to thank all those who directly contributed to our victory
— said Jarosław Kaczyński during a press conference at the headquarters of the Law and Justice party.
I must mention Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Just like in the local government campaign, he was on the front line. He is resistant to all kinds of hardships and this time he has again shown great resistance
— said the president of the Law and Justice party.
I would like to thank Prime Minister Beata Szydło for her excellent work, not only in her constituency, where she achieved a huge success, but also for her work throughout the whole country. She felt responsible for the whole party, not just her own constituency
— said Kaczynski.
He also thanked the Chief of Staff of PiS in these elections - Tomasz Poręba.
The leader of the Law and Justice party mobilised his voters and party activists before the autumn elections.
This success, this great success, is the best result after 89th, which any party has ever achieved. It is not a signal for us to give up our efforts or to stop working or to wonder about the next move of those who want things to be as they were. They are still there, they are still active and they will certainly fight with methods, some of which we already got familiar with during these elections. We believe that these methods can become even worse than before. But in spite of everything, we are convinced that we will win
— said Jarosław Kaczyński.