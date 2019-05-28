The State Electoral Commission, after counting all the votes, gave the official results of the elections to the European Parliament. The election was won by Law and Justice with the result of 45.38%. The ruling party got 27 seats. The turnout was 45.68%.
On Monday morning, PKW reported results based on data from 99.31% of PECs in Poland: Law and Justice party received 45.56% of votes, European Coalition - 38.3%, Spring - 6.04%, Confederation - 4.55%, Kukiz‘15 - 3.7%, Left Together - 1.24%.
Only three committees - the winning Law and Justice (PiS), the European Coalition and Spring - will be elected to the European Parliament.
DISTRIBUTION ACCORDING TO THE ELECTION COMMITTEES:
Law and Justice - 27 seats: Anna Fotyga, Kosma Złotowski, Karol Karski, Krzysztof Jurgiel, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, Ryszard Czarnecki, Adam Bielan, Zbigniew Kuźmiuk, Witold Waszczykowski, Joanna Kopcińska, Zdzisław Krasnodębski, Andżelika Możdżanowska, Beata Mazurek, Elżbieta Kruk, Tomasz Poręba, Bogdan Rzońca, Beata Szydło, Patryk Jaki, Ryszard Legutko, Dominik Tarczyński, Jadwiga Wiśniewska, Izabela Kloc, Grzegorz Tobiszowski, Beata Kempa, Anna Zalewska, Joachim Brudziński, Elżbieta Rafalska.
European Coalition - 22 seats: Magdalena Adamowicz, Janusz Lewandowski, Radosław Sikorski, Tomasz Frankowski, Włodzimierz Cimoszewicz, Danuta Huebner, Andrzej Halicki, Jarosław Kalinowski, Marek Belka, Ewa Kopacz, Leszek Miller, Krzysztof Hetman, Elżbieta Łukacijewska, Róża Thun, Adam Jarubas, Jerzy Buzek, Jan Olbrycht, Marek Balt, Janina Ochojska-Okońska, Jarosław Duda, Bartosz Arłukowicz and Bogusław Liberadzki.
Spring - 3 seats: Robert Biedroń, Sylwia Spurek and Łukasz Kohut
