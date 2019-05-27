In the EP elections, Law and Justice received 45.56% of votes, European Coalition 38.3%, Spring 6.04%, Confederation 4.55%, Kukiz‘15 3.7%, Left Together 1.24%. - According to PKW data calculated from 99.31% of PECs in Poland.
These results mean that only three committees - Law and Justice, European Coalition and Spring - will gain seats in the European Parliament. The other committees did not exceed the electoral threshold.
If these results do not change, the Confederation will not win a seat in the European Parliament, although the previous poll results gave it a seat.
PKW also announced the turnout for 90.09% of PECs. The average turnout for the whole country was 45.09%.
In Sunday’s elections, Poles voted for 52 MEPs.
Tłum. K.J.