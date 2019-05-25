The government will stand by you. We guarantee all the aid needed for the families affected by the flooding” said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “We cannot predict such disasters, but we must be here, as we are now. We wish to offer all assistance possible so the residents can quickly return to their regular lives
— he added.
The Head of Government stated that the best units were deployed and all services were put on standby.
I have instructed the voivodes to take all measures available to assess the damage and to secure the residents’ property
— the Prime Minister noted. As he remarked, the insurance and energy providers were obliged to ensure timely aid. Assistance hotlines are available. Accommodation for the affected has been provided. The Prime Minister said that the services will remain in the flooded areas until the flood damage is undone.
We also encourage employers to enable their employees who belong to the Voluntary Fire Service cooperating with the State Fire Service to join the rescue operation” Head of Government said.
Mateusz Morawiecki praised firefighters, policemen and soldiers for their dedication and support to the residents.
Earlier, in Warsaw, the Head of Government had a video conference with provincial governors of regions suffering from heavy rains and floods.
We need to ensure that the situation is under control and the activities of the different services are integrated properly
— the Prime Minister said.
SEE PICTURES:
Source: KPRM