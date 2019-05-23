We have decided to set up a state committee to investigate cases of paedophilia - said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after the Tuesday meeting of the government.
As he pointed out, it will deal with various environments, including clergy, artists and teachers. The head of government added that he wanted to invite representatives of the opposition to cooperate.
As Morawiecki announced at the press conference, the work of the committee will cover
„absolutely everyone, of course not excluding the Church, not excluding clergy, purple, but also all artistic and teaching circles, where there is especially contact with children - caretakers, trainers”.
The head of government pointed out that such a definition of the committee’s scope of interest has nothing to do with „stigmatizing anyone”.
This phenomenon is unfortunately - with great sadness I must say - statistically more frequent in certain environments, and it really must be burned with iron, burned out very clearly and there can be no special treatment for anyone
— he added. Another aim of the state committee, which Morawiecki talked about, is to avoid „all cases of covering up”.
At the same time, the Prime Minister invited representatives of the opposition to join this committee.
We want the committee to have a socially open but also practical formula, so that it does not blur the subject, so that it can actually deal with the subject. So that it can quickly identify any weak spots in the current system in which paedophilia really does exist, and so that it can eliminate these weak spots as quickly as possible
— announced Morawiecki.
Neither the uniform nor the collar nor the medical apron nor the jacket nor the Nobel Prize nor any other titles or costumes can serve as a smokescreen to avoid responsibility
— said the head of government.
There are no people here who can avoid responsibility when it comes to paedophilia - that is fundamentally important
— he added.
