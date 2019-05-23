There are no good arguments for Poland to join the euro zone. As long as I am the president of the NBP, Poland will not join the ERM 2 zone and the euro zone
— declared the president of the NBP Adam Glapiński on Wednesday.
Glapiński said during the debate „Złoty, euro and Poland” that the stable economic growth present in our country is a result of, among others, having national currency alongside flexible monetary policy.
This is a huge asset of the Polish economy
— he emphasized.
The NBP President estimated that joining ERM II, the exchange rate mechanism that limits and stabilizes exchange rate volatility, would „bind the arms of monetary policy”.
He added that ERM II or the subsequent adoption of the single currency „would not be justified by economic or political considerations”. According to Glapiński it could even weaken our position.
I’m being very firm on this: Regardless of who will govern in Poland, during my term of office at the NBP Poland will not join ERM2 or the euro zone. I am aware that I will be heavily criticised for this
— declared the President of the NBP Adam Glapiński.
Tłum. K.J.