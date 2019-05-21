In Krakow, sextuplets were born: four baby girls and two baby boys. The birth was delivered on Monday morning by doctors from the University Hospital.
Congratulations and thanks to the parents and medical staff for the birth of the sextuplets in Krakow were offered on Monday by President Andrzej Duda.
This is incredible news!
— he emphasized.
According to the doctors, the pregnancy was terminated in the 29th week by a caesarean section. The mother is well, the children are in incubators. Each of them weighs about 1 kg.
Most likely, these are the first sextuplets in Poland
— the spokeswoman of the hospital, Maria Włodkowska, told the Polish Press Agency.
On Tuesday, at a press conference, doctors will give more information about the unusual birth - according to the statistics, sextuplets are born very rarely - once in every 4.7 billion pregnancies in the world; such a pregnancy is difficult to bring to a happy end.
President Duda referred to the information about the birth on Twitter this afternoon.
This is incredible news! In Krakow, sextuplets were born: four baby girls and two baby boys. This is the first such case in Poland. The Mom and the Children (4 baby girls and 2 baby boys) feel well (considering the situation being so very special). Congratulations and thanks to the Parents and the Medical Staff!
— he wrote.
