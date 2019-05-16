The White House announced on Wednesday in an official statement that President Donald Trump would meet President Duda on 12 June in Washington DC.
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome President Andrzej Duda and Mrs. Agata Kornhauser-Duda of the Republic of Poland to the White House on June 12, 2019
— the White House announced.
The visit will reaffirm the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the United States and Poland, particularly in light of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II later this year.
President Trump and President Duda will discuss the growing United States–Poland strategic partnership and a range of mutual interests, including defense, security, energy, and trade matters. The two countries will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of Poland’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the 30th anniversary of the fall of communism
— we read in the announcement on the White House website.
We welcome the White House’s confirmation of the date of the visit of the presidential couple to Washington, which we have been discussing since the beginning, namely 12 June
— emphasized Krzysztof Szczerski, the head of the President’s Cabinet, in an interview with PAP.
As he added, the president will spend the whole of June 12th in Washington, and on June 13th he will start an economic visit to the West Coast, which will include the states of Texas and Nevada, as well as the Silicon Valley in California. The President will be accompanied by a group of entrepreneurs and start-up representatives.
Tłum. K.J.