The Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism has become the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Witold Bańka will be officially approved in November. The Polish minister won with a score of 10:8.
I am glad, I am truly touched. This is an important moment for Poland
— said Witold Bańka after the announcement of the result of the vote.
Bańka spoke about the emotions associated with waiting for the announcement of the results.
As a former sportsman, I am used to it. I joked that I felt like before the final start at 4x400 meters
— he said.
He also assured that until the end of this year he will be able to serve as the Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism. He will be sworn in as the head of WADA only in January 2020.
Bańka’s rival was a former long-distance swimmer Marcos Diaz from Dominican Republic, who has experience in WADA structures.
Among the main points of his programme, Bańka mentioned, among others, the creation of a solidarity fund to help weaker countries in their anti-doping policy.
Tłum. K.J.