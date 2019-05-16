The attack on the Polish ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski is clearly a deplorable act. We expect the Israeli side to conduct a prompt investigation
— said Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Polish Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski was physically and verbally attacked by a man in front of the Polish diplomatic post in Tel Aviv. In connection with the attack, the Israeli Ambassador to Poland Anna Azari was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. After leaving the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Azari posted her statement on the official profile of the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw.
I strongly oppose and condemn this type of violence; I believe that this isolated incident will not obscure what is positive in Israeli-Polish relations
— she wrote.
She also praised the Israeli police for having very quickly detained the perpetrator.
— she said.
The Israeli police informed that the attacker approached Magierowski while he was sitting in his car and then spat at the diplomat. Officers summoned in connection with the incident detained a 65-year-old male suspected of assault, who is due to stand trial on Wednesday.
The attack was condemned by the Polish authorities.
Poland strongly condemns this xenophobic act of aggression; violence against diplomats or other citizens should never be tolerated
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Twitter.
Tłum. K.J.