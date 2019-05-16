As it results from the study by the Institute of Justice of the „Perpetrators of crimes against sexual freedom and morality of a minor - forensic analysis”, the most frequent punishment imposed on the perpetrators of paedophile acts was the punishment of only 2 years imprisonment (in 120 cases!). The number of conditional suspensions of the execution of a sentence imposed on a perpetrator may also shock. As many as 147 paedophiles benefited from such a decision, which accounts for 54.0% of all cases!
The authors of the study, Dr. Konrad Burdziak and Paulina Banaszak, point out that in 76 cases the courts of the second instance did not change the decisions taken by the courts of the first instance.
If, however, they decided to make changes, these changes included, among others, reduction of the sentence imposed on the offender (in 7 cases), increase of the sentence imposed (in only 2 cases), or conditional suspension of execution of the sentence imposed by the court of first instance (in 3 cases)
— we read in the report.
It is worth noting that the suspension of sentences was most often applied to perpetrators in the 60 to 69 age group.
The authors of the report strongly emphasize in their final conclusions that in most cases courts applied conditional suspension of execution of the sentence imposed on the offender, and the most frequently imposed penalty for offenders under Article 200(1) of the Penal Code was the penalty of 2 years imprisonment. The lowest penalty imposed on the perpetrator of the offence of rape was the penalty of only 1 year imprisonment.
Tłum. K.J.