I am deeply moved by what I saw in Mr. Tomasz Sekielski’s film. I am sorry for every wound inflicted by the people of the Church”
— wrote the Polish Primate Archbishop Wojciech Polak in a statement sent to the Polish Press Agency on Saturday, referring to Tomasz Sekielski’s film „Just don’t tell anyone”.
On Saturday, on Tomasz Sekielski’s official YouTube profile, a documentary entitled „Tylko nie mów nikomu” („Just don’t tell anyone”) had its premiere. It presents cases of sexual abuse of minors by clergy.
Referring to the film, the Primate pointed out that he is deeply moved by what he saw in the film.
The enormous suffering of those who have been hurt evokes both pain and shame. At this point, I also have before my eyes the drama of the victims whom I have met personally. I would like to thank all those who have the courage to talk about their suffering. I apologize for every wound inflicted by the people of the Church
— he wrote.
Sekielski’s two-hour documentary includes interviews with the victims of the priests, a record of the confrontations between victims and priests, conversations with a psychologist and lawyers. You can see pictures of the heroes from the past; the camera accompanies them on their journeys to places where, as they describe it, harassment took place.
Tłum. K.J.