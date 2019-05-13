Germans in distress. In the country of our neighbors, asparagus harvesting is in progress, on the occasion of which growers usually used seasonal workers from Poland and Romania. Now, however, there is a shortage of volunteers. On the website of the regional German public medium „Norddeutscher Rundfunk” you can read that the reason for this may be, among other things, the implementation of the 500 plus programme.
The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, looking for reasons for this situation, notes that Poland has a very high economic growth, and in addition, there is the 500 plus programme which has been introduced in our country.
Perhaps this is a decisive factor for the parent: do I really have to leave the family for three months and work in the German field?
— can be read at ndr.de. “Luckily” for the Germans, it is still possible to recruit workers from Romania, although even in this case the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the local economy is also developing rapidly and it is only a matter of time before Romanians do not want to work in Germany either.
German farmers are calling for an improvement in the current difficult situation by opening up the market to workers from outside the EU - Ukraine and Belarus. This situation seems interesting given the large number of migrants from the Middle East in Germany.
