It’s not just American celebrities who get carried away. Polish actress Janda disappointed with her compatriots:
I used to feel the need to exchange thoughts with this nation, now I just don’t feel it
Actress Krystyna Janda complained in one of the magazines that Poland is ruled by the Law and Justice party and that the party continues to receive great support from Poles. She also does not like the fact that Poland did not agree to a mass reception of immigrants from the Middle East.
What about refugees? They are not in Poland. We slammed the door and it was over
— said Janda.
Closing ourselves off to another world, culture, sensitivity is simply stupid, shortsighted, and cutting off perspectives for development
— she added.
Krystyna Janda is dissatisfied with the fact that the current government continues to receive support from a huge number of Poles.
We have a country that is becoming anachronistic and absurd, rewarding people for not learning, not working, not developing
— she said, apparently having in mind the 500 plus programme, hated by the left-liberal elite, (500 zlotys of support for every child).
What can be done? If so many people in this country are not interested at all, what will happen next; what about the future of the old people and children? I feel, the same as so many others like me, humiliated and continued to be humiliated every day
— said the actress.
Janda also scornfully spoke about Poles.
I have not been writing lately. I used to feel the need to exchange thoughts with this nation; now I just don’t feel it. At present I make available what I read myself; what I think is relevant and important. It’s a completely different kind of activity
— she said.
Tłum. K.J.