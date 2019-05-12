In my opinion, it’s totally out of the question
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki commenting on the matter of restitution of heirless property.
Prime Minister reminded that it was Poles who were victims of World War II.
A country that has been completely destroyed; a country whose future has been destroyed; a population that has been massacred, has the right to claim large, enormous compensation, and not to be the subject of any compensation
— he claimed
Then there was the Second World War. (…) One cannot gloss over it. Today, even reprivatisation would de facto mean that we would all contribute to those who are descendants
— he added.
He also stated that possible compensation payments for heirless property were out of the question.
As far as I’m concerned, there is no way that we would return anything. In my opinion, it is absolutely impossible for us to be liable for any compensation. It is us who should receive huge amounts of compensation
— he said.
Tłum. K.J.