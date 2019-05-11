The Czech industry has summed up 15 years in the EU. On this occasion the Polish apples got slammed
— writes Thursday’s „Puls Biznesu”.
Not only French people dislike Polish apples, which we wrote about on Tuesday. The Czechs who are known for their criticism of Polish food for - in their opinion - poor quality, also complain. This time, surprisingly, there is no mention of that
— „PB.” says
As it has been stated, when summing up the 15 years of presence in the EU, our southern neighbours simply admit that they are losing to Polish fruit growers.
During this time, fruit production in the Czech Republic decreased by almost 20%. At the same time, neighbouring Poland doubled apple production, becoming the largest producer in the EU
— says the paper.
Tłum. K.J.