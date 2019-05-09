We ask for prayer to gratify God and the Blessed Mother after another profanation
— wrote Rev. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik, spokesman for the Polish Episcopal Conference in a statement after the profanation of the image of the Holy Mother of God, which took place on the night of 6 to 7 May in Żytnia Street in Warsaw.
This is the second profanation in the last two weeks following the events in Płock. The impertinence of LGBT activists continues! The image of the Holly Mother of God with a rainbow halo on the walls of the Sanctuary of St. Faustina in Warsaw
During the night of 6-7 May, desecrating posters were placed on the Religious House of the Congregation of Our Lady of Mercy at Żytnia Street in Warsaw.
It is a monastery joined by St. Faustina Kowalska and it is from here that the message of Divine Mercy was delivered to the whole world
— reminds the Episcopate Spokesman.
In connection with these painful events, we ask you to pray to gratify God and the Blessed Mother for this profanation
— wrote Rev. Pawel Rytel-Andrianik.
We publish the text of the statement:
