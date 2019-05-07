During his speech in Pułtusk, Jarosław Kaczyński, President of the Law and Justice party, explicitly addressed the issue of the Second World War reparations and Jewish claims regarding so called heirless property.
We are being credited with German crimes, a role during World War II that is exactly opposite to the one we played. We were the first to stand up to fight with weapons in hand; however there are numerous attempts to make us Hitler’s allies. It is alleged that Poland has some financial obligations with regard to the Second World War. Ladies and gentlemen, yes, there are financial obligations indeed but those towards Poland and towards Poles. Poland has no obligations, both from a legal point of view and from the point of view of elementary morals and decency
— said the president of the Law and Justice party.
We’re the ones to be compensated. It is us that some people to the west of the Polish borders owe perhaps even more than a trillion dollars. We do not owe anything to anyone. Our policy must be strong on these matters
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.