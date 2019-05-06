In a moving ceremony in the Krakow City Hall, Under Secretary of State of State for the Republic of Poland Wojciech Kolarski, bestowed the honor ‘Order of Merit’ to Holocaust Survivor Edward Mosberg.
When World War II broke out, Edward Mosberg was 13 years old. He spent almost the entire war in camps. During the Holocaust he lost his whole family: his parents, two sisters, grandparents, uncles, and cousins. They were all murdered.
In an interview for the weekly „Sieci”, he recalled the time of the war in such a way:
I was the only one left. They often ask if it’s a miracle. It wasn’t like one was smarter than the other. It was just that one person was lucky, the other less lucky. My wife also survived the camps, even worse than mine. I certainly never gave up, I always wanted to live. In the Płaszów camp I worked in the office of commandant Amon Goeth. I saw him killing people.
Today Edward Mosberg is 93 years old. He divides his time between medical treatment and activity related to his life story. He often visits Poland. Last year he walked in the March of the Living next to Andrzej Duda.
He reminded us very clearly that it was the Germans who „murdered 6 million Jews and several million people of other nationalities who opposed the German Nazi party, including over a million Poles”.
If it weren’t for Germany, the Holocaust would never have happened on Polish soil. We should not forget that there were no Polish death camps or Polish Holocaust. 30 years ago, in 1968, I walked through Majdanek, Bełżec and other camps. It was not possible to walk through it then. At the moment, thanks to the Polish Government, these places are accessible, and we should not forget about that. We are grateful to Poland for making it possible for the Jews coming from all over the world to have this place here where they can stop and pray
- he emphasized.
Edward Mosberg consistently defends the good name of Poles, consistently points to the German Holocaust. In this matter, he often rebukes the Israelis, accusing them of conducting a fatal historical policy in the context of Poland. Yet the environment in which he lives is not always unequivocal in this matter. However, he does not give in. This is what he said in the interview for the „Sieci”:
It should be said loud and clear that when the Germans attacked Poland in 1939, they did not need to ask anyone about anything; they simply did what they wanted. After all, it was so that all other European countries cooperated with Germans, gathered their Jews and sent them to Poland, to those German extermination camps. You can’t blame Poland for that!
Why, in spite of this, is this horrible crime attributed to the Poles, trampling on the truth?
I don’t know who does that, I certainly don’t. And people who open their mouths and speak stupid things should keep their mouths shut.
What about the fact that there were Polish collaborators?
They were enemies of the Polish nation. There were also Jewish police who cooperated with the Germans. As a Jew, I am ashamed of those people who worked with the Germans. And the Polish nation should be ashamed of those Poles who cooperated with Germans, because they were enemies of the Polish nation. That is the truth.
What happened to the Jews is German history. They did it! The press and the government must say that these were German extermination camps. That’s all.
Mr Jonny Daniels, Founder of From The Depths foundation, who was present at the event, said:
It was truly an honor to see Mr. Mosberg being recognized, he is so deserved of such accolades, at 93 years old his energy and fight is something inspirational for us all. It is our job to make sure that stories such as his and other survivors is never forgotten.
Tłum. K.J.