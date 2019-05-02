Although the Spring of Robert Biedroń demands the legalization of homosexual marriages, Poles still think otherwise; almost half of us do not want people of the same sex to be able to marry each other,” says „Super Express” on Wednesday.
46% of respondents to the SE survey said that homosexuals should not be able to marry in Poland. The opposite opinion was expressed by 38% of respondents who believed that homosexuals should have such a right, and 16% chose the „I don’t know” answer.
For the Poles, marriage is still a relationship between a man and a woman
- concludes the journal.
The survey for „SE” was conducted by the Pollster Research Institute on 4-6 April on a sample of 1094 adult Poles.
Tłum. K.J.