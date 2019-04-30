The survey of political preferences of the Social Changes studio conducted especially for the portal wPolityce.pl has brought interesting results. This is not good news for Grzegorz Schetyna. If elections to the Parliament were held these days, Civic Platform (PO), among those who declare that they will vote, would be supported by only 22 percent of Poles.
Jarosław Kaczyński’s camp, which is fighting for the extension of its mandate to govern, would receive 37 percent of the votes.
Everything indicates that the Platform has lost the last battle with the Spring of Robert Biedron, which can count on 10% of the votes.
Clearly too early some people also tried to bury the Kukiz’15 Movement - this grouping could count on 9 percent of the votes according to our research.
The Polish People’s Party (PSL) and the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) are balancing on the border of the electoral threshold, receiving 5 percent of votes each.
The Freedom Party of Janusz Korwin-Mikke and the Left Together would receive 3 percent of votes each (which would not give them a place in the Parliament, but would entitle them to receive budget subsidies).
Here is a full chart:
And what is the distribution of votes in the elections to the European Parliament, where the opposition appears under the banner of the European Coalition? Joining the banners gives it a certain bonus (it receives 31 percent of votes), but it has less support than the groups running for the Parliament separately and still clearly loses to the United Right (36 percent of votes). Here, too, we have included those who declare that they will go to vote.
Interestingly, here too, the two subsequent parties hold firm: Spring of Robert Biedron in these elections can count on 11 percent of votes, and the Kukiz‘15 Movement on 9 percent of votes.
The Confederacy receives 5 percent of the vote and the Left Together 4 percent. The survey was conducted using the CAWI method on 12-17 April 2019 on a nationwide, representative sample. The survey involved 1111 people.
Tłum. K.J.