The treaty signed 25 years ago between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania on friendly relations and good-neighbourly cooperation was a breakthrough moment for both nations
— said on Thursday the Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Stanisław Karczewski, speaking in the Lithuanian Parliament.
Its main message is to close historical conflicts and create conditions for the development of friendly relations and strategic cooperation between Poland and Lithuania.
- said the Marshal, speaking during the formal session devoted to the signing of the Polish-Lithuanian treaty.
The enemies of Poland and Lithuania have been trying to divide us for centuries (…), threatening with the Polish alleged will to regain Vilnius, and Lithuanian Poles with the spectre of forced lithuanization
— said Karczewski.
He noted that „25 years ago, however, this Moscow propaganda vision was given a powerful blow”.
Vilnius is the capital of independent Lithuania and no one in Poland questions that. This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Poland’s membership of NATO, in which Lithuania has been our ally again since 2004, as it has been for centuries
— stressed Karczewski from the stand of the Lithuanian Parliament.
Anyone who attacks the territorial integrity of Lithuania will have an enemy in Poland and, in accordance with the principle set out in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, will receive an adequate response, also from Poland
— he added.
Unlike Warsaw, in Vilnius there is a street of the late Lech Kaczynski. The late President was a friend of Lithuania and Lithuanians and we wish to build friendship between our nations on the principles and values of such figures
— Marshal Karczewski wrote on Twitter.
Let us recall: the local authorities of Warsaw have recently deleted this and other names of the streets, restoring communist patrons.
Tłum. K.J.