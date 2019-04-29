A few days ago, the daily „Rzeczpospolita” informed about the stepping up negotiations between Washington and Warsaw regarding the construction of Fort Trump in Poland, as well as the visit of the President of the United States to Poland in September. Donald Trump, during his speech on 1 September on the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, would announce his decision to build an American military base in Poland. The portal wPolityce.pl asked the Head of the Cabinet of President Krzysztof Szczerski about these reports.
As we have learned, the arrangements for the calendar of meetings of presidents Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump are being finalised.
In mid-May, we can expect information on the calendar of meetings of the presidents of Poland and the United States
— said Krzysztof Szczerski to the portal wPolityce.pl.
In mid-April, „Fakt” informed that before Trump’s possible visit to Poland, there would be a meeting between Duda and the US President in the White House. The meeting would take place during Duda’s June visit to the United States. This would confirm the information that in 2019 two meetings of the presidents Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump will take place.
