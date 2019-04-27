Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz celebrates his 80th birthday today. For many years he was the personal secretary of John Paul II. After his death, Cardinal returned to Cracow. Now, as a retired archbishop, he remains one of the greatest propagators of the teaching of St. John Paul II
Card. Dziwisz recalls when Archbishop Wojtyla invited him to the curia 1966.
He said: ‘You will join me; you will continue your studies and you will help me.’ I asked: ‘From when on?’ He replied: ‘Starting today.’ I said: ‘I’ll come tomorrow
