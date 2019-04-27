Poland is ready to continue its comprehensive support for Ukraine in the area of security and reforming the state
— wrote President Andrzej Duda in a congratulatory letter to Ukrainian President-elect, Volodymyr Zelensky.
I want to assure you that Poland is ready to continue its comprehensive support for Ukraine in the area of security and reforming the state. You can count on my personal involvement in this. Taking into account our mutual relations, our countries should be an example of partnership, strengthening friendly relations and shaping mutual agreement in the region.
Poles have always welcomed democratic and pro-European transformations in Ukraine. We continue to express our solidarity towards Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. We also continue our efforts to bring Ukraine closer to European and Euro-Atlantic structures
— he added.