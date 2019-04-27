Our energy policy is based on three objectives: security, independence and efficiency
— said Mateusz Morawiecki during the signing ceremony for an EU-financing agreement to extend the LNG terminal in Świnoujście. The EU support will amount to around PLN 553 million.
The investment will give more possible ways to receive gas shipped by sea and improve NG regasification and transport capabilities. Under the project, the functionalities of the LNG terminal will be extended through such measures as building a second jetty for smaller vessels or a railway siding for reloading liquefied gas to rail tank cars and ISO containers.
The Prime Minister underlined that the terminal extension project would largely contribute to the stable provision of gas for Poles, thus lowering gas prices for households and the industry. As he added, „thanks to this investment, Poland will have a chance to become a ‘gas hub’ for the whole Central Europe”.
The President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal is a key investment for the energy security of Poland, enabling receipt of liquefied natural gas by sea from any part of the world. It is one of the largest projects supported by EU funds in the current financial perspective.