The losses we describe and estimate are both material and human – said to wPolsce.pl tv Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a member of the Law and Justice party (PiS), Chairman of the Parliamentary Group for estimating the amount of compensation to be paid to Poland from Germany for damage caused during the Second World War.
I already know the amount of compensation included in the report, but I would not want to reveal it before the publication of the entire report because it is quite shocking. Only when one takes a close look at the particular stages or chapters of the report describing individual losses, one will understand the reason for such an amount and what it results from
— pointed out Mularczyk.
The losses that we describe and estimate are both material and human. Material losses are mainly losses of the Polish State Treasury, losses in the power industry, manufacturing industry, crafts, losses in residential buildings, losses in engineering facilities. These are also losses of the Polish Army, losses in agriculture and in movables which have been stolen
— stressed Law and Justice MP.
The biggest loss was the loss of human capital; the assassination of millions of Polish citizens, and intelligentsia in particular
— he added.
The biological losses of the Polish society amount to 6 million. Almost 5 400 000 people have been murdered as a result of the occupant’s terrorist attack. The calculation of material and human damage is presented in the ‘Report on the Losses and Damage of War in Poland in the Years 1939-1945’.
The cruelty of the Second World War was that amongst all the people who lost their lives there were more civilians than soldiers
— said Tomasz Rzymkowski, Kukiz ‘15 MP for wPolsce.pl tv.
More than 5 million citizens who were not soldiers were killed. They did not carry out any activity directed agains
The losses that Poland suffered during the war cannot be recuperated within three or four generations
— evaluated MP Mularczyk.
The politician pointed out, based on economic data, that if it had not been for the Second World War, the Polish economy and our GDP would be comparable to that of Spain.
Tłum. K.J.