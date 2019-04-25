I have sent a draft declaration to the leaders of the most important parliamentary formations, which I had previously signed. It is a declaration of a party, of a coalition; it cuts across party political divisions and refers directly to the financial interests of the Polish country and Polish citizens
— informed the President of the Law and Justice party Jarosław Kaczyński during a press conference.
The point is that all the formations, including ours, should ensure that the euro will not be introduced in Poland until Poland reaches the economic level of the countries located to the West of our borders. The point of reference is Germany in particular
— explained the leader of the ruling party.
I hope that this declaration will, however, show the maturity of the Polish political class, because in this case it is about the obvious interest of our country and its citizens. This interest is completely coherent
— he pointed out.
Jarosław Kaczyński also drew attention to the benefits of maintaining the zloty as a state currency.
The zloty protects us against instability and ensures faster development. The euro zone is a zone of stagnation
— said the president of the Law and Justice party.
The zloty also protects the standard of living that has already been achieved and makes it possible to improve the standard of living through economic development and proper state policy
— he added.
Referring to native fractions, Kaczyński said:
We hope that the possible commitments of some political parties to external allies will not matter, because the interest of our country is obvious.
As he stressed:
Poles have the right to expect the European standards of living.
Tłum. K.J.