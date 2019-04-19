President Andrzej Duda visited Polish soldiers of the EU mission EUFOR Althea in Sarajevo.
He stressed that the mission is important for stability in the region and that the soldiers of the Polish contingents enjoyed a good reputation among the local people.
This is the first visit of the Polish President to Bosnia and Herzegovina. During his working visit, Duda intends to meet representatives of the authorities of that country.
In this land of pain, where there are still so many remains of that conflict 20 years ago, there is peace today; thanks also to your service, people can live a normal life here
— said the president. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Polish Military Contingent of the NATO mission KFOR from Kosovo.
Thank you for showing through your service that Poland is not only an important country in the EU and within the North Atlantic Alliance, but above all - and I know this because I have been told about it - you carry out this service in an extremely professional manner and you are very much appreciated by local people, also because of your place of origin, Poland, a Slavic country
— said the president.
The head of the Ministry of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, also pointed out that the service of Polish soldiers „is very well received by local communities, regardless of their nationality. You are the hallmark of Poland outside the borders of the country. You also undoubtedly constitute a very important capital that Poland has at its disposal, because in this way we prove that our country is a very important member of the international community, both the North Atlantic Alliance and the EU.
The President and the Minister presented the awards to the distinguished soldiers and laid a wreath at the plaque commemorating the Polish soldiers who had died in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
They also took part in the pre-Easter meeting. The current formation of the Polish contingent consists of 42 soldiers and army employees.
