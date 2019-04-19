Meetings with investors and the business world are one of the main reasons for visiting the USA - said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during Tuesday’s press conference in Chicago.
On Tuesday, the head of the Polish government began his two-day visit to the USA. He thanked for the invitation to Chicago, which is considered to be the city of the Poles.
This city still lives and breathes Poland. I know a lot of people who think about Poland all the time, about how to invest in Poland. This is the first topic of my meetings here.
— stressed Morawiecki during a press conference at the Polish consulate in Chicago.
On Tuesday evening of local time, the screening of the film will take place in The Lyric Opera in Chicago, and on Wednesday in New York’s Guggenheim Museum. An hour-long documentary produced by PBS television is to bring closer the culture, traditions, natural values and history of our country. The audience will see Warsaw, Wrocław, Cracow, Wieliczka, Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, Malbork, Gdynia and other places in the film.
I would like (the viewers) to see the country that is the most beautiful in the world; a country with a wonderful history; a country that loves freedom and independence, but is also full of creativity, full of wonderful ideas. A wise country, with very good cuisine, great tradition and a country that not only can be proud of its history, but is also sure of its good future.
— said the head of the Polish government.
The head of the Polish government pointed out that whenever he visits some place in the world „everywhere I meet the Polish community, I warmly invite them to return to Poland, those who can and wish to, but also to invest in Poland”.
I encourage creating joint cultural or business ventures, because then the relations between the Polish community and the country are so vibrant. It is very important for Poland, for its development.
— said Morawiecki.
From the perspective of the upcoming elections, he added, „I appreciate the way the Polish community can, in lofty words, make the name of Poland famous abroad and testify to Poland in the best possible way”.
I believe that what we do for Poles and for the Polish community, both in Poland and abroad, is breaking through and the fact that we combine modern patriotism with modern economy it is being noticed. I hope that this will also be noticed by the Chicago-based Polish community.
— said the Prime Minister.
After the press conference, the head of government met with business representatives. Then he laid flowers in front of the monument to Tadeusz Kosciuszko in Chicago.
Tłum. K.J.