A strike in schools organized by the Polish Teachers’ Union (ZNP) and the Forum of Trade Unions (FZZ) started on last Monday and still endure. The strike was also joined by some teachers from the educational „Solidarity”, among others from the Wielkopolskie, Śląskie, Dolnośląskie and Kujawsko-Pomorskie Voivodships. According to ZNP, also some teachers who are not affiliated with any union take part in the strike.
According to the data provided by the curators, 48.5% of schools and institutions took part in the strike
— said Deputy Minister of National Education Maciej Kopeć on Monday.
From 25 March to Sunday inclusive, negotiations between the government and the teachers’ trade unions took place. During the negotiations, the Forum of Trade Unions and the Polish Teachers’ Union modified expectations (initially they demanded a thousand zlotys pay rise) and now they postulate a 30% increase in salaries divided into two rounds - 15% from 1 January and 15% from 1 September.
The National Section of Education and Training of the Solidarity Trade Union negotiated, among others, a 15% increase in salaries from January 2019 and a change in the remuneration system, according to which teachers’ salaries would be directly related to the average salary in the national economy.
Eventually only the educational Solidarity movement managed to conclude an agreement with the government. ZNP and FZZ rejected the government’s proposals. Deputy Prime Minister, Beata Szydło, announced that the government was ready, if the other trade union organisations proposed such talks, to continue the dialogue, because - as she stressed - it is necessary for the Polish school.
Some commentators emphasize that the President of ZNP Sławomir Broniarz is a politically engaged person - he took part in the marches of the so-called Committee for the Defence of Democracy after the right-wing elections in 2015, and ZNP itself was a member of the left-wing coalition of the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD).
Tłum. K.J.