World War II led to the collapse of civilization. It caused a substantial decline in our development. It still has a great influence on the infrastructure we use, on our health service, on the quality of our public services, science and education
— says in an interview for the portal wPolityce.pl Arkadiusz Mularczyk, Law and Justice MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group for estimating the amount of compensation to be paid to Poland from Germany for damage caused during the Second World War.
Today’s meeting of the group is devoted to macroeconomic analysis and the impact of the Second World War on Poland’s GDP. The analysis was prepared on the basis of macroeconomic and historical data from publications of the Central Statistical Office (GUS) and international studies from the Madison database, which describes the economic development of countries before the Second World War
— claims Mularczyk.
According to the presented macroeconomic data, World War II pushed the Polish economy to a lower level of economic development and contributed to the loss of GDP. According to this expert opinion, it is impossible to make up for the war losses
— he emphasises.
The politician points out that if Poland had not suffered as a result of German war damage, our economy would be equal to that of Spain.
Before the Second World War Spain and Poland were at a similar level of economic development. Today, Spain is the thirteenth economy in the world, Poland the twenty-third. This shows what were the effects of World War II on Poland as well as what would be the level of Polish development now if there hadn’t been any German destruction. Had it not been for the Second World War, each Pole could be richer by 30-40 percent. We would be in a completely different place on the economic, political and geopolitical map of the world, had it not been for the consequences and effects of the Second World War
— he says.
— stresses MP Mularczyk.
Tłum. K.J.