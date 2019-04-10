If Law and Justice (PiS) is in power, we want the „Pension plus” program to be repeated every year
— - announced government spokeswoman Joanna Kopcińska on Thursday. She added that the introduction of this program is an „expression of respect” for seniors.
On Thursday, the Parliament passed a law on one-off cash benefits for pensioners in 2019. It stipulates that pensioners will receive one-off cash benefit of PLN 1100 gross (about PLN 888 net) in May. The benefit will be granted to over 9.8 million people in total (approx. 6.96 million pensioners and 2.62 million invalids, including 282 thousand social pensioners). The cost of payment of one-off benefits amounts to PLN 10.8 billion.
Kopcińska said in Polsat News that the introduction of „Pension plus” is an „expression of respect” for seniors.
We want this program to be repeated every year when Law and Justice is in power
— she proposed. According to her, based on the statements of the opposition, one cannot be confident that the programme will be sustained when the Law and Justice party loses.
Kopcińska also assured that „Pension plus” is not a pork barrel, and the only goal of this program is to raise the standard of living of Poles.
At the moment we have closed loopholes in the tax collection system, we have money that was not there and we have finances for programmes that go to Polish families, to pensioners
— said the government spokeswoman.
Tłum. K.J.