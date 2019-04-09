The American Polionia manifested against Act 447, commonly known as the JUST Act, which authorizes the United States authorities to support Jewish claims. There were warnings that this act poses a threat to Poland. The protests took place in New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
The purpose of the protests of the American Polonia was to express opposition to Act 447, called JUST act (Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today - JUST). The „Justice for Uncompensated Victims” law was signed by US President Donald Trump in early May 2018. Earlier, it had been unanimously adopted by both chambers of the US Congress. It empowers the United States authorities to support Jewish claims. It is about helping to recover Jewish property to which there are no heirs.
There were warnings that the JUST Act poses a serious threat to Poland’s welfare, including its sovereignty and economic future. The protests took place in New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The largest number, i.e. more than 500 representatives of the Polish community gathered in the centre of Chicago at Daley Plaza. Nearly 200 people gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in Manhattan, New York.
There appeared such slogans and statements as: „We will take care of the historical truth”; „They have no right to our land”; „Submission does not lead to anything good”.
The demonstrating Polish community also demanded an apology from Israeli officials, including Israeli Katz. It was stressed that false information about Poland and insulting Poles should be opposed.
However, the Polish American Congress is distancing itself from the protests. The best way to correct the mistake of the U.S. Congress is through legal means, not through street protests
— was written in a letter by its president, Frank Spula.
He informed that the Polish organization is working on a resolution in the form of an amendment which would remove Poland from the list of countries listed in Act 447.
Tłum. K.J.