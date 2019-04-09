Jarosław Kaczyński, President of Law and Justice (PiS), met with representatives of the Italian party Fratella d’Italia, led by its President Giorgio Meloni.
It is necessary to talk about the future of the European Union and try to build coalition that is good for Poland
— was written on Twitter by Radosław Fogiel, a councillor of the Mazovian Parliament,
who also enclosed a photograph from the meeting.
It should be remembered that MEP Ryszard Legutko, head of the EKR faction in the European Parliament, estimated that the Spanish Vox, the Dutch Forum for Democracy, the French Debout la France (DLF), and the Italian Fratelli d’Italia are groups that could be included in the ranks of the European Conservatives and Reformists in the future EP.
Tłum. K.J.