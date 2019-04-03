Since Jarosław Kaczyński announced the „Law and Justice party’s new five” there has been more information in the media about the future of Finance Minister Teresa Czerwińska. Let us recall that the portal wPolityce.pl was the first to write about the minister’s resignation, which, however, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki did not accept.
According to Money.pl, „the Prime Minister does not rule out the possibility that he himself may serve as Finance Minister until the parliamentary elections”.
The future of Teresa Czerwińska in the government is getting darker and darker. The management of Law and Justice (PiS) presses for the replacement of the head of the finance ministry. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is already looking for a suitable candidate. If he fails to find one, he will lead the ministry himself until the parliamentary elections in Poland
— it reads.
Tłum. K.J.