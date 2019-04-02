They will send us Adam and Eve and we will be building from scratch
— this is how Lech Wałęsa announced… an invasion of aliens on the Earth.
The former president, Nobel Prize winner, moral authority and intellectual background of the opposition - Lech Wałęsa announced that the earth is in danger of being attacked from space.
There are 3 levels of intellectual development in other galaxies. We are the lowest. A higher civilisation is arriving and watching what they are doing here. When we threaten to destabilize (….) with Putin, they will prevent us, cut in half, the earth will fold, all of us will be crushed, and they will hold us for 5 thousand years
— said Wałęsa during the Civic Club meeting.
The supporters of Civic Platform listening to their idol could learn that a new Eve and a new Adam would appear on Earth.
They will send us Adam and Eve and we will be building from scratch. We must take this possibility into account
— he stated.
Wałęsa also announced that he had doubts about the origin of the pyramids.
They discover different things; dig them out of stone; similarly these pyramids! I have no answer as to where they came from!
— said the former president.
This is not the first space lecture by Lech Walesa. In 2016 he argued that:
The age of the earth, the age of countries, states - it is declining. The era of intellect, information and globalization and bigger organizations emerges; but in order for it to come into being we have to give our consent.
Tłum.K.J.