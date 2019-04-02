This is a sensational conclusion from a partial study by a British laboratory cooperating with the National Public Prosecutor’s Office. What does such a result mean? Does it substantiate the thesis about an explosion on board of a tupolev? How is it going to influence the further investigation into the Smolensk catastrophe? What else is happening in this proceeding?
— describe in the new edition of the weekly „Sieci” weekly Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło.
In the article „The English have found trotyl” Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło publish the latest information about the Smolensk catastrophe, which they have managed to reach:
This information is being suppressed by the investigators. However, we have learned that a few weeks ago the Polish Prosecutor’s Office received a letter informing about partial results of research conducted in the Forensic Explosives Laboratory (FEL), a unit subordinate to the British Ministry of Defence specializing in forensic research related to explosives. They describe that the traces of substances used in the production of explosives have been found on the vast majority of them (already examined samples – ed.). As we have learnt, it is about TNT, but also other components.
The authors analyze the importance of information about finding traces of TNT and other substances abroad for the investigation and defining the causes of the catastrophe.
They are most probably colossal. Nevertheless, it is still too early to make final hypotheses. Years ago, definite decisions in this matter were pushed for, even though the evidence strongly challenged them. Therefore, it is worth refraining from expressing unambiguous opinions until all analyses have been carried out. They emphasize that when all the results are received, prosecutors will deal with its interpretation. Perhaps only for this purpose they intend to appoint more specialists from abroad. This is a standard procedure.
Wikło and Pyza also note that the Smoleńsk investigation will not end quickly.
[….] one has to be aware of the fact that the proceedings will last even a few more years. The authors remind us that already in 2012 we learned that portable detectors of explosives indicated the presence of TNT and other explosives on many fragments of the aircraft wreck. The prosecutor’s office later explained that these were unreliable devices […]. At the time, the manufacturer claimed otherwise, pointing out that the equipment is absolutely reliable
— write Wikło and Pyza.
Tłum. K.J.